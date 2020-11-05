Fundraiser created for family who lost several cattle in barn fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A family who watched their Green Bay area barn burn down earlier this week is now asking for the community’s help as they rebuild and provide for the cattle they still have.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, several emergency crews were called to a barn fire near Hobart along South Overland Road.

The barn was used to house young livestock and several cattle were reportedly lost in the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the barn in about three hours, but not before it spread to adjacent structures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the GoFundMe created by Sarah Diederich, the fire reached their heifer, calf, and chicken barns.

“We ran in to save as many animals as we could, but the fire and smoke spread too rapidly.”

Diederich goes on to explain what they hope to do with funds raised:

“As we try to rebuild and continue to provide the best of care we can to not only the babies we still have, but also to the new babies born on a daily basis, we are asking for help. We would like to be able to purchase polydomes (individual calf huts) and other necessary calf supplies so we can continue to move forward. At this moment, it is difficult as our polydomes that managed to escape the fire are already at capacity, and that is all we have left for calf facilities. (We had spaces for 65 calves, and currently, we only have spaces for 15.)

“These babies are our life and our world. Every polydome we can purchase ends up being one more calf we can keep at the farm to show all the love, friendship, and care we had shown the other calves. Thank you for helping and supporting us as we try to move forward.“

For more information, visit the GoFundMe.

