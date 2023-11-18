CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re passing through Crivitz on the way to or from deer camp on Saturday, there’s a way to contribute to a good cause.

Representatives from the nonprofit organization ‘The Fallen Outdoors’ will collect donations at Tim Witt Chevrolet in Crivitz on Saturday.

The organization helps veterans participate in outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and camping. Justin Miller who is a veteran himself and now works for the organization said these types of activities help veterans relax, get their mind in a good place, and build camaraderie with other people who have been through similar experiences.

Those who donate $15 to the organization will receive a $30 off coupon for an oil change at Tim Witt Chevrolet. Organizers told Local Five News that those interested in donating can also email Nick Kibler at wi.lead@thefallenoutdoors.org.

For veterans interested in taking part in the program they can go to the website or the organization’s Facebook page.