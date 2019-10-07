Fundraiser in Peshtigo to Fight the Back Forty Mine Project

Peshtigo, Wis. (WFRV) Toronto-owned Aquila Resources wants to mine for metals in a project called the Back Forty Mine.

The company maintains its commitment to environmental health, but residents sharply disagree with the possible excavation.

The Coalition to Save the Menominee River held a fundraiser for legal costs to fight the Back Forty Mine Project.

This project is a proposed open-pit mine and environmentalists warn the process to extract minerals and metals could result in the leakage of hazardous materials in the Menominee River.

Aquila and supporters of the Back Forty Mine say this project will produce valuable minerals like zinc, copper and lead.

The Coalition fears this project will gradually discourage those who visit Marinette County for its outdoor activities.

“The acid mine drainage that comes off the this pulverized ore, that is going to be the deterrent for your fish, your water sports, your quality of river.” Dale Burie, President of the Coalition to Save the Menominee

According to Aquila’s website, the company has secured the permits necessary to construct and operate the mine.

There are also two separate contested case hearings which could affect the Back Forty Mine and wetland permits.