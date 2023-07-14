WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -While the wildfire may be fully contained, the journey to rebuild for all those impacted by the wildfire is far from over.

Village officials have set up a fundraiser to help those impacted by the wildfires. They opened up a bank account with National Exchange Bank and all money donated to it will help those impacted by the wildfires.

Mail money or gift cards to National Exchange Bank, PO Box 70

Drop off money or gift cards to Coloma Village Hall 155 N. Front St.

The village officials opened up the bank account on Wednesday. They said the DNR gave them the idea and then they made it happen. Village clerk Brenda Walker and Coloma resident Paula Beers who also works at the village’s library organized it.

“If you feel a need to give I can’t think of a better more deserving area than the one we got here,” said Walker.

“People lost their homes, they lost everything, and when you lose everything it’s hard to start over especially when you don’t know how to pick up the pieces after a tragedy like that,” said Beers.

On Friday afternoon, Local Five News talked to several people who had significant property damage from the fire. DNR officials said overall the fire destroyed two homes, one summer home, and 16 secondary structures like barns or sheds. Eight firefighters were injured fighting the fire, but DNR officials told Local Five News they were minor injuries.

The fired burned 730 acres of mostly woodlands in Waushara County near the village of Coloma.

DNR officials said debris burning caused the fire.

“Neighbors helping neighbors we will pull together and we will survive,” said Walker.