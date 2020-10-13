Fundraiser started for Brown, Marinette Sherriff’s deputies injured in crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An online fundraiser has been established for two local sheriff’s deputies and two other men injured in a hunting trip crash.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain tells WFRV Local 5 that Brown County Deputy Ryan Nystrom and Marinette County Deputy K9 handler Spencer Elias were on a hunting trip in Montana with their friends Austin and Branden over the weekend.

The group, traveling in a mini bus camper, hit an elk in Montana. They then lost control of the camper, going off an embankment.

According to the GoFundMe shared by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Austin and Ryan received treatment at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Mont. Branden and Spencer were transported for treatment to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All four reportedly sustained serious injuries but, as of Monday, “are all slowly starting on path to recovery,” according to the GoFundMe.

