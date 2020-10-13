NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fundraiser started for Brown, Marinette Sherriff’s deputies injured in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An online fundraiser has been established for two local sheriff’s deputies and two other men injured in a hunting trip crash.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain tells WFRV Local 5 that Brown County Deputy Ryan Nystrom and Marinette County Deputy K9 handler Spencer Elias were on a hunting trip in Montana with their friends Austin and Branden over the weekend.

The group, traveling in a mini bus camper, hit an elk in Montana. They then lost control of the camper, going off an embankment.

According to the GoFundMe shared by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Austin and Ryan received treatment at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Mont. Branden and Spencer were transported for treatment to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All four reportedly sustained serious injuries but, as of Monday, “are all slowly starting on path to recovery,” according to the GoFundMe.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title