Fundraiser to help save local animal therapy farm

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Whisper Hill Clydesdales is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, to raise money needed for their survival.

The owner of the organization, Tim Wiskow, had to undergo a life-saving surgery two years ago. While he was recovering, the farm went slowly into debt.

In order to get out of debt, the farm in Eldorado is hosting their Halloween Bash and Anniversary Celebration at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Expo building until midnight.

Family-friendly activities feature the Whisper Hill animals, live music and much more.

The organization brings their animals to help people with special needs.

“We will go to hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, we do a lot of company picnics, city type of stuff,” said Wiskow. “We do wagon rides down main street, you know, what have you.”

Wiskow said if they don’t raise their goal between $20,000 to $25,000, the organization will not stay in business.

To find out how you can donate to the cause, click here.