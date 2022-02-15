NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Franken Fire Department has turned to the community for help with much-needed repairs to their rescue boat. The boat has been in service at the department for three years.

“It’s a 25 f.t Zodiac, model is a Hurricane,” said Chief Kevin Tielens. The boat was originally owned by the U.S. Navy, 20 years ago. “It’s very capable in rough water and that is what we go out in bad weather when people have problems,” he added.

“We were able to buy the boat used,” said Assistant Chief Ryan DeBroux. He says a lot of the wear and tear took place between the Navy ownership and the Fire Departments’ ownership. “The boat spent a lot of time being stored outdoors, which caused a lot of sun damage,” said DeBroux.

‘The Hurricane’ was activated last July, when a boat with seven people onboard flipped over in rough weather. Assistant Chief DeBroux was on the boat at the time. “We were called to go out to a capsized boat with seven people in the water at an unknown locations,” DeBroux recalled.

It was a joint effort with multiple agencies, including Brown County Sheriffs, Green Bay Metro Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard. “Six people were rescued, one was recovered,” he added.

There are a number of fundraising opportunities in the works, including a “Smelt Fry.” That will be held in May. “We are having the Smelt Fry on May 6 and 7 at the New Franken Sportsman’s Club,” said Carolyn Tielens.

Donations can be sent to:

Attn: Carolyn Tielens

P.O. Box 79

New Franken, WI 54229

Donations of $250.00 or more are tax-deductible.