FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Fond du Lac County community has come together to support the victims of a deadly car crash involving teenagers that happened in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend.

The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in honor of 16-year-old Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs.

Team officials told Local Five News that Koenigs played for the team his freshman year of high school. He played forward, scored 13 goals, and was an honorable mention for the all-conference team as a freshman.

On Tuesday night, the team had a tribute table for Koenigs with pictures of him when he was on the team and a donation box for those interested in supporting his family during this difficult time.

“I think we’re all devastated that this happened and we’re just so sad to see this happen, but we’re here to help the family any way we can,” said Tom Bonlander who is the president of Fond du Lac hockey’s booster club.

The booster club will match all donations up to $1500. They will have another donation box out at their game Saturday at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac. That game begins at 1 p.m.

Just showing the families that we support them and love them and are hurting along with them,” said Amy Marx who donated on Tuesday night and said her son had played hockey with Koenigs since the second grade.

“After the ice when they were younger and the hotel stays and fun in the pool and the hallways playing shinny hockey,” she said when asked about some of her best memories of the boys together.

At the site of the crash in Taycheedah Township, a roadside memorial for the victims continues to grow. It contains dozens of bouquets of flowers, crosses, and footballs and hockey sticks.

At Laconia High School where Zoch attended, somebody wrote a message in chalk for both boys at one of the school’s entrances. Laconia had a varsity boy’s basketball game against St. Mary’s Springs on Tuesday night and players had a moment of silence before the game. There was also a collection basket for those who wanted to donate to the victims of the family.

“It’s been almost overwhelming to see all of Fond du Lac County come together to support these three adolescents that have been impacted,” said Laconia High School principal Diane Raue.

According to Zoch’s obituary, the 16-year-old had a quirky and hilarious sense of humor and lit up any room he entered. He enjoyed playing football, hunting, and fishing.

Fond du Lac County bars have also come together to set up collection boxes. Sully’s Irish Pub officials started the fundraiser and Backyard Grill and Bar, Sidetracked, Wendt’s on the Lake, Korneli’s Bar, Three Aces, Coliseum, Tavern on the Avenue, Press Box, Brick House, Craft City Taproom, Cellar District, Third and One, and Lighthouse Wine bar and Bistro have all joined in.

Sully’s Irish Pub bartender Magen Habram said that they’ve been getting lots of calls from people interested in learning about the fundraiser.

Habram said she knows the Zoch family and described Nevins as a great kid.

“Fond du Lac is a really close community and at times of tragedy and loss people do come together, everybody is supporting one another,” said Habram.