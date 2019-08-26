Fundraising complete for Potawatomi State Park accessible pier

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Fundraising has been completed for the handicapped-accessible fishing pier planned for the Potawatomi State Park.

The Friends of Potawatomi State Park say the credit belongs to the many donors that helped reach the fundraising goal.

According to the group, $320,000 has been committed to this project while working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and with the support of the state.

The Friends Board and the Wisconsin DNR will now begin reviewing final bids and selecting a contractor.

“Potawatomi State Park has long been the perfect destination for outdoor activities. The Park prides itself as being one of the accessible places for people with physical handicap and for its ability to accommodate those with physical limitations. We are pleased with the support the community has offered and excited to watch the dream of a fishing pier that is accessible to everyone become a reality,” says Scott Bader, President of the Friends of Potawatomi State Park.

For more about the accessible fishing pier, click here. For more about Friends, click here.