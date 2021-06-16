GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fundraising opportunities at Lambeau Field on game days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is asking for non-profit volunteer groups to help with post-game cleaning, recycling, seat rental, and ticket scanning.

Depending on group size groups can earn anywhere from $300-$1,000 for helping with these various tasks.

Examples of who has helped out in the past and raised funds for their organization are:

  • Church groups
  • College and high school sports teams and organizations
  • Booster clubs
  • Volunteer fire departments

Interested groups can call (920)-405-1175 or email volunteer.coordinator@pmiwi.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship