Fundraising opportunities at Lambeau Field on game days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is asking for non-profit volunteer groups to help with post-game cleaning, recycling, seat rental, and ticket scanning.

Depending on group size groups can earn anywhere from $300-$1,000 for helping with these various tasks.

Examples of who has helped out in the past and raised funds for their organization are:

Church groups

College and high school sports teams and organizations

Booster clubs

Volunteer fire departments

Interested groups can call (920)-405-1175 or email volunteer.coordinator@pmiwi.com