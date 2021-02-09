Fundraising underway for memorial to remember and honor Green Bay police K-9s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) By fall of this year a new memorial should be standing in front of the Green Bay Police Department. Kris Schuller reports it will honor all the police K-9s who’ve proudly served our community.

Green Bay Police Officer Thomas Conley has been a K-9 handler for over three years. He trusts his partner Puma with his life.

“This is a dog that keeps me safe, keeps officers safe, keeps the public safe,” said Conley.

But back in 2017 Conley had a different partner – Echo – who died from a medical condition. And just six months ago another K-9 handler lost his dog Neo to cancer. Tragic losses that Green Bay PD and the Bark N’ Blue Foundation, which raises money for the K-9 unit, say need to be remembered.

“I love these dogs, I love these handlers and the service that they do to keep us and them safe is just unparalleled,” said Heather Heil from Bark N’ Blue Foundation.

Heil is working with police to raise money for a memorial that honors the 20 past police K-9 in this unit since 1983 and the 5 actively serving.

“It was just time to honor them and really say thank you to all of the dogs and their handlers for what they really do for our community,” said Heil.

That memorial will be placed here in front of the Green Bay Police Department. The goal is to have a dedication service by this August.

“We’ve hired an artist out of California. She is world renown. She has monuments in Arlington National Cemetery.

Police K-9s face many dangers, like Green Bay K-9 Pyro, stabbed three times in 2019 during the arrest of a man threatening to kill a family member.

“Without them who knows how many people might have been hurt, injured or killed,” said Conley.

“Every police officer will tell you some story in their career of a dog that saved their butt,” said Commander Kevin Warych.

And the hope is soon a memorial will be raised to honor their service and sacrifice while in harm’s way.

“It’s truly is the least that we can do for them,” Heil said.

Heil is looking to raise up to $35,000 for the memorial. If you’d like to donate follow this link.