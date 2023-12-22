WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Funeral plans for the four siblings killed during a head-on collision with an alleged drunken driver have been finalized.

According to the Lewin Funeral Home in Fremont, a public funeral service for 25-year-old Daniel Gonzalez and his three siblings, 23-year-old Fabian, 14-year-old Lilian, and nine-year-old Daniela, will be held on Wednesday, December 27.

Officials say the public funeral will be located at the Weyauwega-Fremont High School at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More details are expected to be released in the coming hours. Stick with Local 5 News, as we’ll bring you the latest.