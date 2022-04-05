(WFRV) – A viral video of a UW-Oshkosh professor and a Wisconsin talk show host is causing some school districts in Wisconsin to respond to alleged ‘Furry Protocols’.

There have been multiple posts across social media of a picture of an email that was sent in regards to furry protocols at Waunakee School District.

How did this start?

This appears to have started with a video on the Dr. Duke Show. James (Duke) Pesta is the host of the show and is listed as an Associate Professor on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s website.

Vicki McKenna, who is a Wisconsin talk show host and self-described ‘right-wing hippie’, talks about an email she received in regards to the Waunakee School District and their protocols to furries. She said she received several subsequent emails about the same subject as well.

The email in total reads:

Hi Vicki, I have grandchildren in the Waunakee School District. They have been instructed to not take pictures of, make fun of, stare at or in anyway call out the behavior of their classmates who are Furrys. The Furries can choose whether they want to speak in class or not. The Furrys are allowed to dress in their choice of furry costumes. The Furries can choose not to run in gym class but instead sit at the feet of their teacher and lick their paws. Barking, hissing and similar animal noises are common place in the hallways at the schools. The children have been told that they must treat these children normally and the school administration and teachers have normalized the behavior of the Furries in their schools. I am appalled!!! Email sent to Vicki McKenna

This episode was posted on March 17, even though some are claiming that the email was an April Fools’ joke.

The Waunakee School District has released the following public statement:

Waunakee has no protocols for furries and no issues with disruptions at our middle school or in our classrooms. We do not know the origin of this story or slide, but this may be part of a national rumor. Waunakee Community School District

The district also linked to a story regarding a Nebraska lawmaker who apologized for a false claim about litter boxes in schools.

There were some mentions that Mosinee High School was in the same situation as Waunakee. Local 5 did reach out to the Mosinee School District but has not heard back.

What are furries?

According to furscience.com, the term ‘furry’ describes a community where people create themselves an anthropomorphized animal character with whom they identify and can function as an avatar in the community. Furries can wear elaborate costumes or simply animal ears or tails.

Furscience is the public face of the International Anthropomorphic Research Project (IARP), which is led by multiple doctors/scientists.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more districts respond.