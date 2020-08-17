Fusion Athletics helping keep kids busy this summer by hosting Ninja Warrior Summer Camp

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fusion Athletics of Green Bay is making sure kids have anything but an ordinary summer this year.

Inside Fusion Athletics, you’ll find anything but a typical summer getaway retreat. That’s because they’re hosting a Ninja Warrior Summer Camp that is getting kids up and off of the couch.

“It’s a combination of ninja warrior timed trials, obstacle courses, games, crafts- they literally have so much fun,” says Melissa Brauer, Owner of Fusion Athletics.

The local gymnasium have created their very own ninja warrior summer camp. The idea caught on when owner Melissa was thinking of ways to get her own son out of the house and at the gym.

“We looked into parkour and back then parkour was kind of a thing,” said Brauer. “We started that for a little bit and then transitioned into ninja warrior because it’s a great combination of gymnastics and the tumbling piece of it with the obstacles and it’s a little bit safer.”

And not to mention, takes plenty of patience to craft skills at balance, endurance and perseverance. But with all things in life, there’s a lesson to be learned. And that is, ‘if at first you don’t succeed- try, try again.’

“If they learn it young and we kind of disguise it as exercise into fun and they don’t even realize they’re staying active,” says Brauer. “We get so many parents that tell us, ‘Oh my kids are now sleeping so much better, they’re doing better in school.’ It’s because they’ve learned to have structured activities that are exercise and they’re staying busy at night versus sitting in front of an electronic.”

The ninja warrior camp runs Monday through Thursday this week from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. You can find more information online right here as well as over on Fusion Athletics’ Facebook page.