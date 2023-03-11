ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Future engineers are competing for bragging rights in the Vex Robotic State Championship. Students competing say they look forward to showing the competition what they are made of.



“It’s a very special moment for me the fruit of a lot of my effort here, we spend hundreds if not thousands of hours as a team building these robots here,” stated Ellak Flannign-Warren robotics’ team caption Marshfield High School.

The tenth annual Vex Robotic State Championship features more than 700 students. Students competing say the competition prepares them for life beyond high school.



“Robotics has really taught me that I love mechanical engineering, and because of that I want to become a mechanical engineering major and hopefully go into a career in mechanical engineering,” said Flannign-Warren.

Technology teacher Caleb Henderson says his students learn the value of teamwork while competing

“Just the experience working together with different alliances and different schools, there’s a lot more here than just technical skills it is a lot about the interaction with other students,” explained Henderson technology education teacher Marshfield School District.

Those hosting the event say they enjoy providing an opportunity for students to hone their craft.

“You get a chance to walk around and see the smiles on these kids’ faces and they’re learning things and having fun, but they don’t even realize they’re learning things,and that’s really what you want,” said Ron Lohse officer Fox Valley Competitive Robotics Inc.

The world championship for the robotics competition will take place in Dallas, Texas next month in April.