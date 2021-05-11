Future Neenah announces 2021 Summer Concert Series, 21 in total

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah has announced the lineup of concerts for the 2021 Shattuck Park Summer Concert Series.
There are 21 concerts in total that were announced, and the concerns are located at Shattuck Park in Neenah. There are two categories for the concerts, the Evening Concerts and the Out to Lunch Concerts.
The Evening Concerts are every Wednesday starting on June 9 and run until August 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The schedule for the Evening Concerts is:
- June 9
- Copper Box
- June 16
- Unity The Band
- June 23
- The Britins
- June 30
- Greywolf Run
- July 7
- The Presidents
- July 14
- FBI & The Untouchable Horns
- July 21
- Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
- August 4
- STEEM
- August 11
- The Pocket Kings
The Out to Lunch Concerts are held on Thursdays starting on June 10 and run until August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Out to Lunch Concerts schedule is:
- June 10
- Jim ‘n’ Nancy
- June 17
- Laura Bomber
- June 24
- A-Town Unplugged Trio
- July 1
- Stuck on Blue
- July 8
- Sean Manion
- July 15
- Kyle Megna & Dave LeBlanc
- July 22
- Erin Krebs Duo
- July 29
- Luma Knotty
- August 5
- Natural Satellite
- August 12
- Randy Peterson (Kid’s concert)
- August 19
- Murphy’s Law
- August 26
- Olsen & Evenson
Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is encouraged, and attendees can even boat to the concert as tie-up spaces are available for boats.
More information regarding the food vendor of the week as well as band information can be found on Neenah’s website.