Future Neenah announces 2021 Summer Concert Series, 21 in total

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah has announced the lineup of concerts for the 2021 Shattuck Park Summer Concert Series.

There are 21 concerts in total that were announced, and the concerns are located at Shattuck Park in Neenah. There are two categories for the concerts, the Evening Concerts and the Out to Lunch Concerts.

The Evening Concerts are every Wednesday starting on June 9 and run until August 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The schedule for the Evening Concerts is:

June 9 Copper Box

June 16 Unity The Band

June 23 The Britins

June 30 Greywolf Run

July 7 The Presidents

July 14 FBI & The Untouchable Horns

July 21 Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys

August 4 STEEM

August 11 The Pocket Kings



The Out to Lunch Concerts are held on Thursdays starting on June 10 and run until August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Out to Lunch Concerts schedule is:

June 10 Jim ‘n’ Nancy

June 17 Laura Bomber

June 24 A-Town Unplugged Trio

July 1 Stuck on Blue

July 8 Sean Manion

July 15 Kyle Megna & Dave LeBlanc

July 22 Erin Krebs Duo

July 29 Luma Knotty

August 5 Natural Satellite

August 12 Randy Peterson (Kid’s concert)

August 19 Murphy’s Law

August 26 Olsen & Evenson



Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is encouraged, and attendees can even boat to the concert as tie-up spaces are available for boats.

More information regarding the food vendor of the week as well as band information can be found on Neenah’s website.