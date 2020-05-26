Future Neenah announces new ‘Log Your Loops’ initiate

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah has announced a new program in hopes of getting people out and active this summer.

The Log Your Loops initiate started on Monday. Bikers, runners, walkers, and skaters are encouraged to log home many times they go around the Little Lake Trail, including the two trestle bridges that travel through Neenah, Menasha, and the Village of Fox Crossing.

Future Neenah is offering the initiative through Labor Day. If you log 50 loops by Labor Day, you will receive a tie dye t-shirt and a Shoe Viz LED safety light. If you log more than 25 loops, but less than 50, you’ll receive just the Shoe Viz LED safety light provided by 4imprint.

Registration is required for the free program. More information can be found here.

Executive Director, Nikki Hessel stated that, “As the weather warms up, we’re excited to encourage use of public recreation and trails like the loop while being safe and respectful with social distancing. Outdoor exercise is a great way to promote both physical and mental health during this challenging time, while rediscovering the beauty of our beloved community.”

For more information, please visit www.neenah.org or call 920-722-1920.

