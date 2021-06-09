Future Neenah kicks off Summer Concert Series and prepares for farmer’s market

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah is launching its summer concert series, which begins June 9 and will continue through August 26th.

Future Neenah postponed most of their summer events last year, but this year they are looking forward to having a summer full of community events.

The series will feature evening concerts and midday concerts. Also, local artists will be performing during these events.

The Evening Concerts are every Wednesday from June 9 until August 11 (no concert July 28)

from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Out to Lunch concerts are held on Thursdays from June 10 until August 26 from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. The full lineup can be found on their website.

Future Neenah will also be hosting its annual farmer’s market this year. They are planning to welcome 44 vendors in the downtown area.

The market will open on Saturday, June 12 at 8:00 a.m. All of their summer events will take place at Shattuck Park.

For more information on the summer festivities, visit the Future Neenah website.