GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – U.S. Venture is looking to inspire kids to become future Olympians. Parents attending their Winter Games event say it gives them the opportunity to bond with their children.

“I think it is awesome that there are so many more family events in the Titletown district, it just brings us down here more often “Brandon Roberts, De Pere resident.

The fourth annual Titletown Winter Games allow those attending to experience Olympic sports Roberts says his daughter Stella looks to become an Olympian one day.

“Actually, she was watching the Olympian figure skater and she was smiling and laughing the whole time and it got me kind of thinking like lessons might be in the future,” said Roberts.

Children of all ages experienced the thrill of the winter games; Olympians say events like this will lead younger generations to the Olympics.

“The experience of Winter sports is something that I would like people to take away from this just, having everyone being able to come out and try it some for the first time it is fun, “stated U.S. national luge team Olympian Jonny Gustafson.

“There is a real pathway to potentially get on to the national team and the Olympic team, I was recruited at an event like this so, if there are kids that want to get involved and try out for the team this is a potential pathway to make their way towards world cup and Olympic competitions,” explained Summer Britcher U.S. national luge team Olympian.

The event will conclude on Sunday, February 19th at 5 pm.