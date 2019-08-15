FVHA calls on public for funding situation they call desperate

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – The Fox Valley Humane Association is asking for the public’s help to solve an over crowding and under funding issue they say is critical.

According to the organization, they currently have more than 300 cats and over 100 dogs up for adoption.

They say more people are surrendering animals that need medical attention while the number of adoptions and donations have dropped.

The FVHA has already suspended all surgeries and if the problems continue they may have to refuse animals, restrict other services and possibly be forced to euthanize animals with more challenging medical needs.

Around $300,000 is needed in the next several weeks just to bring the organization current in its financials.

The public can donate in person or by mail as well as online through a GoFundMe page the organization has set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bzvr2-we-need-your-help?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bbanner&fbclid=IwAR2f7wVZKYkeEBDDZjhBMvgxUP2iw00B13FVjhJic2HsYG5GU2BGh1wXfyc