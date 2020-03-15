Gallagher’s Pizza in Green Bay serves free lunches to students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza in Green Bay will be serving a free lunch to students in need starting on March 18.

Owners of Gallagher’s Pizza say starting Wednesday, they will be providing a free slice of pizza, fruit cup, and a cookie to any K-12 student.

“We know that many families rely on free school lunches as one guaranteed meal for their children each day and with the upcoming mandatory school closings many families may need help,” says co-owner Denise Hubbard.

Owners say the offer will last until April 6, when the mandatory shut down of schools is expected to end.

Lunches will be available for pickup from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at all four locations across Green Bay.

Locations include the westside location on Packerland and West Mason, eastside location on Webster Avenue. in Allouez, DePere location across from the Abbey, and the Howard location on Lineville Road.