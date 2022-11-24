GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.



“Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with or go eat with. You must be thankful for what you have. I am thankful for everything that I have. My work family, my family family , you just have to be thankful they are not always going to be there, then you are going to have to come celebrate with us,” said Linda Schimdt manager of Gallagher’s Pizza.



Pizza, pie, and more was given away free of charge to those stopping by the restaurant. Gallagher’s general manager Chad Miller says losing a loved one motivated him to share the holiday with others.

“It was really important to us because unfortunately recently our nephew passed away, so we wanted to do something to keep his honor and his legacy alive,” said Miller.

This is the restaurant’s second year of hosting the meal, and Miller says he welcomes even more families to stop by next year.

“We’re going to do this for many many years to come so come on down you can hang out with us, have some pizza, some pie, and let’s spend time together,” stated Miller.



The event took place at Gallagher’s Wast Mason Street location.