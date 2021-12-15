Gallery: Celebrating 185 years of the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula celebrated 185 years as part of the state of Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

With thousands of acres of forest and Great Lakes shorelines, the U.P. nearly wasn’t part of the state at all.

According to the Marquette Regional History Center, a convention was held in 1836, nicknamed the “Frostbitten Convention” for the cold temperatures in Ann Arbor on that day.

This was the second convention for Michigan. During the first convention earlier in, adopting the Upper Peninsula was voted down.

On December 14, 1836, the State of Michigan accepted the U.P. in exchange for the Toledo Strip. A short time later, Michigan was admitted to the Union as the 26th state.

To celebrate, the Marquette Regional History Center is having a birthday party to celebrate 185 years of the U.P. The celebration starts at 1 p.m. For a $5 suggested donation, the public is invited to meet at the history center for cake and coffee.

To celebrate. We have gathered some of our favorite photos from the U.P.