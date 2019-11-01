Gamblers hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Night with proceeds going toward local DAV

Jerseys to be auctioned off after game, proceeds go toward local DAV chapter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hockey season is in full-swing and one local team is giving back in a big way.

The Green Bay Gamblers will be hosting their 8th Annual Military Appreciation Night this Saturday, raising funds for the local Disable American Veterans. Last year the game raised $40,000 for the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans. Since the game’s inception in March of 2013, Military Appreciation Night has raised $158,000 for the DAV.

One of the staples of the Gamblers Military Appreciation Night is Goals for the Military. Beginning in 2014, head coach Pat Mikesch donated $100 for each Gamblers goal scored on Military Appreciation Night. In 2018, 26 individuals and businesses took part.

By taking part in Goals for the Military, you receive a military jersey, recognition as a supporting partner of Military Appreciation Night and 100% of your donation goes right to the DAV.

Players will wear military inspired helmets and jerseys. All active duty and retired military members receive a complimentary ticket to the game at the box office.

The helmets and jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned off immediately following the game in the Bud Light Lounge (2nd floor of the Resch Center). All proceeds from the auction will benefit the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

It’s also a Festival Foods Family Night – Klement’s Jumbo dogs and soda just $2 each. Children 14 and under also receive a ticket discount.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local Five’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the Resch Center.