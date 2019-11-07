Gamblers raise $42,000 during 8th Annual Military Appreciation Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Gamblers raised $42,000 for the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans during their 8th Annual Military Appreciation Night presented by the Animal Referral Center.

The money comes from 100% of helmet and jersey auction proceeds, sponsorships tied to the game, and ticket sales.

The DAV will use the money to purchase a new transportation vehicle.

“Military Appreciation Night is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” says Brendan Bruss, Gamblers president and PMI Entertainment Group chief operating officer. “We’re proud to be able to provide a night and raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

Since March 2013, $200,000 has been raised for DAV during Military Appreciation Night.