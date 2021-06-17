Game On: Green Bay announces summer esport leagues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with GGLeagues to bring esports to the community.

According to officials, those who join can play from their own home in the following games:

Madden 21

Rocket League

Fortnite

Super Smash Bros.

The leagues are offered for:

Youth (Ages 8-12)

Teens (Ages 13-18)

Adults

The games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday evenings starting on July 12 and running through August 13.

The cost is $30 per person and registration must be done by June 28. Registration can be done online.