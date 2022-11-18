GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.

The group of three started planning to open the store around August 2021. The three knew they were going to be on the east side of Green Bay.

Finding the right building was reportedly difficult. Eventually, the decision was made to move into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette Building.

The goal of Rogue Games is to provide more to the different gaming communities.

One thing that Rogue Games wants customers to know is where to park. The parking lot next to the store is available to park at during business hours.

Rogue Games was built for the community, if you don’t like something, tell us so we know and can fix it. Rogue Games

More information can be found on Rogue Games’ website.