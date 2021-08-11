Gameday traffic changes scheduled for 2021-22 Packer Season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For Packers fans planning to go to a game this season, keep an eye out for these traffic patterns scheduled before and after every game.

According to a release, changes at Holmgren Way and Armed Forces will start Aug. 14 and will continue for the 2021-22 Packer Season.

Two hours before a game starts, a select portion of Holmgren Way will close between Mike McCarthy Way and Brett Favre Pass. Officials say Armed Forces will also be closed between S. Oneida St. and Holmgren Way.

Courtesy: Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety

These traffic changes are scheduled to stay until two hours after the end of a game.

Partial closure

Officials say there will be a planned partial closure going north at Holmgren Way at Mike McCarthy Way. This is meant to allow for rideshare and those who wish to access gameday parking within the closure area.

Rideshare and taxis

For rideshare and taxi drivers, the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says these vehicles may enter the closed area between Mike McCarthy Way and barricades next to Anduzzi’s Sports Pub. This is to help actively drop and pick up patrons. Once you have made the pickup, drivers will need to exit south on Holmgren Way.

Parking during game time

Fans looking to park in the Green Bay Visitors Bureau (formerly Imperial Supplies) at 789 Armed Forces Dr. are told to utilize the rideshare closure area to access the driveway adjacent to Anduzzi’s Sports Pub to the parking lot.

Those looking to park in the Stadium View Bar and Grill parking lot at 1963 Holmgren Way will need to use Lombardi Ave to Holmgren Way, south to Brett Favre Pass to access the back entrance of the lot.

Parking at Blue Lot across from the Resch Center will need to access that lot via the south gate on Mike McCarthy Way.

The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says no other vehicles will be permitted.