MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say an early Tuesday morning fire in Menasha has left one garage a total loss.

In a release from the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews responded to a reported structure fire at 1:18 a.m. on the 700 block of De Pere Street.

Officials say they arrived at the scene in just five minutes and upon their arrival they reported smoke and flames coming out of a detached garage with another detached garage in danger of being damaged by the fire.

Crews quickly worked to confirm that no one was in the garage and all nearby residents were accounted for before putting out the fire and protecting it from spreading to any neighboring structures.

The fire left the initial garage a complete loss while also causing minor damage to the neighboring garage and residential structure.

No injuries to residents or fire crews were reported and total damage is expected to be $150,000.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says the fire appears to be “accidental in nature,” but the cause remains under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.