MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two residents are displaced following a house fire that multiple departments responded to on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the total loss of a garage.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fatima Street around 2:50 p.m. on April 8 for reports that a garage was on fire.

First arriving crews to the single-family home noticed a fully involved attached garage fire with smoke coming out of the roof of the home.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and no residents were inside of the home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, the garage is considered a total loss and smoke damage was reported throughout the living areas of the home.

No injuries were reported to either fire crews or residents and two residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Grand Chute Fire Department, Town of Neenah Fire Department, a Gold Cross Ambulance, Fox Crossing Police Department, and WE Energies assisted at the scene.

No additional information was provided.