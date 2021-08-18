Garage catches fire on Green Bay’s east side, no one injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – No one or injured, let alone at the residence, when a garage caught fire in Green Bay and caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on August 18 around 12:20 p.m. crews responded to an attached garage that was on fire. The fire was put out before it could spread to the home.

The fire happened at 1437 Cedar Street on the east side of Green Bay.

There were no residents at the home and they will reportedly still reside in the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

