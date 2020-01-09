Garage destroyed in Kaukauna fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — A garage is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday night.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on 811 DeLanglade Street at 9:11 p.m. Firefighters who reported to the scene say the detached garage was engulfed in flames. The roof had also collapsed into the garage before they arrived, but the property owners were able to remove a vehicle and tractor beforehand.

Officials believe the fire started near a wood burning stove, which was used to heat the garage. Authorities estimated the total loss of the garage and items inside at $55,000.