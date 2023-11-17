APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Appleton estimate over $5,000 worth of damage was caused during a garage fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Police Department, fire crews responded to an incident around 2:00 p.m. in the 200 block of East Harris Street in the City of Appleton.

The initial call indicated that smoke and flames were visible in the garage, and upon arrival, crews confirmed that. They immediately made entry to the garage and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Firefighters got the flames under control within ten minutes of being on the scene, and they are continuing to investigate the main cause of the incident. However, they can confirm that around $6,000 worth of damage was caused by the blaze.

The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind residents that renters should invest in Renter’s Insurance, a cost-effective way to get re-established should a fire occur.

No additional details were provided.