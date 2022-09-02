Garage fire in Fond du Lac causes 'extensive' fire damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Fond du Lac destroyed a detached garage, and investigators are trying to figure out what caused it.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on September 2 around 1:10 a.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire at 440 Grove Street. When crews arrived, a detached garage was on fire.

The fire was reportedly put out quickly, and it did not spread to nearby exposures. The garage did receive ‘extensive’ fire damage and is a total loss.

Investigators are working to find what caused the fire and where it started. Officials say that due to the widespread damage it could be difficult.

There were no reported injuries and no residents were left without a home.

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will continue to update this story.