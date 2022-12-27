APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire at a home in Grand Chute on West Sunset Avenue has displaced one family due to smoke affecting the inside of the residence.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6:05 p.m. on Monday to the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for reports of a structure fire.

Initial reports stated that smoke and fire were visible and coming from an attached garage. The owners of the home were safely able to exit at the time of the incident.

Authorities say that when crews arrived, ‘heavy fire’ was seen coming from the garage, and firefighters were able to put out the fire in roughly 15 minutes.

The fire was confined to the garage of the home, but smoke affected the residence’s interior, leading to all residents needing to be displaced.

Fire personnel remained on the scene for several hours conducting ventilation, overhaul operations, and an investigation. The City of Appleton, Town of Greenville, Village of Fox Crossing fire units, as well as Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the home on West Sunset Avenue.

The Outagamie County CERT team provided rehab support for all crews on the scene, and authorities say that no injuries were reported.

The Grand Chute Fire Department also stated that the fire is still under investigation at this time.

No other information was provided.