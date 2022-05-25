GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a Tuesday evening fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on May 24 around 8 p.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire at a house at the 2000 block of Garden Grove Lane. When crews arrived, heavy smoke from the garage was seen.

The fire was eventually put out, and it did not spread any further. The home itself did have heavy smoke damage. One person was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two people are without a home, and the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.