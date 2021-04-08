Garage fire leaves Fox Crossing residents and family pet without a home

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Fire Department responded to a garage fire Thursday that left three residents and their dog without a home.

According to a release, the fire came from an attached garage on the 1300 block of Linda Avenue. Fire crews say a large number of flames came from the back of the garage while smoke rose through the roofline.

Firefighters say they used multiple hose lines to stop the spread of the fire into the living space and were able to rescue the family dog. No injuries were reported for the dog, residents, or fire crew.

The department says they were able to control the flames within 20 minutes. However, the house received smoke damage throughout the first floor and basement, while the flames destroyed the attached garage and its contents.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department is currently investigating the fire while friends and neighbors assist the family.