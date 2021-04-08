FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Garage fire leaves Fox Crossing residents and family pet without a home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fox Crossing Fire Department

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Fire Department responded to a garage fire Thursday that left three residents and their dog without a home.

According to a release, the fire came from an attached garage on the 1300 block of Linda Avenue. Fire crews say a large number of flames came from the back of the garage while smoke rose through the roofline.

Firefighters say they used multiple hose lines to stop the spread of the fire into the living space and were able to rescue the family dog. No injuries were reported for the dog, residents, or fire crew.

The department says they were able to control the flames within 20 minutes. However, the house received smoke damage throughout the first floor and basement, while the flames destroyed the attached garage and its contents.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department is currently investigating the fire while friends and neighbors assist the family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago