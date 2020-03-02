Garage, vehicles total loss after De Pere fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage and multiple vehicles are a total loss following an early morning fire on De Pere’s east side. De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke says flames reached 30 to 40 feet in the air, burning nearby trees and the side of a home.

Chief Matzke says neighbors behind the garage on Waubaunuqua Trail first noticed the fire in the 700 block of Adams Street and notified authorities around 2:45 a.m. At the same time, neighbors of the home on Adams Street noticed the fire and helped to alert the homeowners.

The man and the woman living in the home were able to evacuate safely as De Pere Fire crews arrived on the scene. Upon arrival, Chief Matzke says crews worked to protect the house from the garage fire. Neighbors were also evacuated as the trees around the garage began to catch on fire.

Battling the garage fire became difficult as the roof of the structure began to collapse. Chief Matzke says two vehicles, a snowblower, a lawnmower, and other usual items were inside the garage. A third vehicle parked in the driveway is considered a loss, as is the garage.

Chief Matzke says it took about an hour and a half for crews to knock down the fire.

Power to the home is provided through the garage, according to Chief Matzke, so the residents are temporarily unable to stay in the home until power can be restored. Some of the siding and windows of the home were damaged during the fire.

Chief Matzke says there were no injuries as a result of this garage fire. De Pere Fire was assisted by the Fox River Fire District – Ashwaubenon, Ledgeview, Bellevue, and County Rescue – as well as Lawrence and Green Bay Metro Fire Departments. Unlike last week’s house fire in Franklin, Chief Matzke says crews battling this fire did not have to worry about freezing equipment or the rotation of crews to stay warm.

The fire remains under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigator and no damage estimate has been made at this time.

LATEST STORIES