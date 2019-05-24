Garbage and recycling pick-up delayed during Memorial Day week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Village of Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) -- According to officials in Allouez, garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day every day next week because of Memorial Day.

Garbage and recycling collection will not happen on Monday because of the holiday.

Instead, it will happen Tuesday. Collection the rest of the week will also be pushed back a day.

Tuesday collection will happen Wednesday, Wednesday collection will happen Thursday, Thursday collection will happen Friday.