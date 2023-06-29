CARLTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County are looking to find out who is responsible for dumping garbage bags filled with ceiling tiles into a river.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says that on June 28 it got a littering complaint in the river on CTH J west of CTH B. The incident reportedly happened around 2 p.m.

Authorities say that there were about 10 garbage bags that were filled with ceiling tiles. It was mentioned in the release that this could have been from a remodel job.

Anyone with information that could help the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office identify those involved in the complaint is asked to call 920-388-7108.

No additional details were provided.