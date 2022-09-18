GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garbage can on fire in Green Bay caused a detached garage to catch fire, and quick response helped to limit the damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Sunday on Chicago Street in Green Bay.

When crews arrived, they noticed a garbage can on fire extending into a detached garage involving half of one side of the garage and extending into the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevented the fire from spreading further into the garage or from getting to the car inside of the garage.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminds citizens to safely extinguish hot embers of any kind before disposing of them in a garbage can.

Authorities estimate that the total dollar loss is around $20,000.

No other information was provided.