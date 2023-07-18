SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Cleanup is underway after a garbage truck caught fire because of a mechanical issue in Brown County on Tuesday.

According to the Suamico Fire Department, the incident happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Siesta Lane and Overlook Court in Suamico.

The driver of the garbage truck had noticed smoke and flames coming from the truck and safely exited the vehicle. The garbage truck, owned by Harters Disposal, is reportedly powered by compressed natural gas.

(Suamico Fire Department)

(Suamico Fire Department)

(Suamico Fire Department)

(Suamico Fire Department)

(Suamico Fire Department)

Residents around the area reported hearing loud explosions, but the fire department says that these were the result of the truck’s tires exploding and not the truck itself.

The intersection will remain closed until crews can assess the damage to the roadway and clean up the 11,000 pounds of recycling the truck was carrying at the time of the mechanical issue.

No further information was provided.