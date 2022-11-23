GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway.

Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.

We’re back again for another show-stopping year. Every fall our Team is hard at work refreshing light displays, dreaming up new ones, and making this event one of the best ways to experience the holiday season in the majestic outdoors of northeast Wisconsin. Susan Garot, President and CEO

These lights are shaped into one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired light displays that are hand-crafted by the Garden Team. Guests will also reportedly get a chance to peek at the new Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden.

It has been under construction since spring and its grand opening is scheduled for May 2023.

There’s still plenty of work to be done in our new Bell Children’s Garden. But I’m thrilled that so many of our holiday guests will be able to get a small look at the changes happening before this area is officially open Garot

Below are the following dates:

November 25-27

December 1-4

December 8-11

December 15-18

December 22-23

December 26-30

The times for each day are 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some of the highlights of the show are, Glowing Daisy Necklaces that allow guests to be part of the show, dropping off letters to Santa, Natural Holiday Trees, new train sets with the Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club and more.

More information can be found on the Green Bay Botanical Garden’s Facebook page.