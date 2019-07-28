“Gardening: Enjoying Cultural Roots” event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Brown County residents with a green thumb were able to partake in garden-themed activities Saturday afternoon.

Extension Brown County and the Farmory held “Gardening: Exploring Cultural Roots” from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Annunciation Community Garden located on 411 Gray St. in Green Bay.

The free event had interactive garden tours, featured foods, stories and traditions from diverse community gardeners.

Community Garden Coordinator of Extension Brown County Margaret Franchino said the garden’s produce is grown to be given out to the community.

“We’ve got 11 spots and almost 400 plots for people to rent a space, and again, really focusing on decreasing hunger, increasing food security and helping people maintain ties of culture for community connections,” Franchino said.

The Farmory uses the Brown County UW-Extensions garden to grow their produce.