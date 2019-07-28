GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

"Gardening: Exploring Cultural Roots"

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Brown County residents put their green thumbs to work Saturday afternoon.

The Brown County UW-Extension and The Farmory collaborated for the “Gardening: Exploring Cultural Roots” event at the Annunciation Community Garden in Green Bay.

The free event had interactive garden tours, featured foods, stories, and traditions from diverse community gardeners.

According to The Farmory, the Community Gardens Program now has 11 garden sites with nearly 400 low-cost rental plots and more than 200 gardening families!

Participants rent a space for the growing season and are responsible for planting, maintaining, and harvesting the plot.

The Farmory, a 501c3 nonprofit, tells Local 5 that most gardeners grow for their families, though some also grow to sell at markets or donate to food pantries.

