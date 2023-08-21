SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people suffered severe burns after a gas explosion inside a food truck in Sheboygan on Monday.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received a report of a fire located in a food truck in the 2100 block of North 3rd Street in the City of Sheboygan.

Initial fire units arrived on the scene within three minutes and found the fire was extinguished, but three individuals had suffered severe burns. An additional ambulance was requested due to the multiple patients.

Those with severe burns were given Advanced Life Support on the scene before being rapidly transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding people when using flammable gas for cooking to ensure that all safety precautions are in place.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more details are released on the gas explosion inside a food truck.