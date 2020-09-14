FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Gas leak cancels some classes at Moraine Park Fond du Lac campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak has caused some classes on Moraine Park Technical College’s Fond du Lac campus to be canceled on Monday.

According to a release, a gas leak was discovered earlier in the day.

The area impacted, the E wing, was immediately evacuated. Moraine Park says they are working with the Fond du Lac Fire Department and contractors to repair the leak and decrease gas levels.

To ensure the safety of students and employees, Moraine Park says all classes scheduled to take place in the E wing are canceled for the remainder of Monday, Sept. 14, including all evening classes.

Classes outside of the E wing will continue as scheduled.

Officials say it is unknown how long crews will need to fix the issue, but there is no risk to those in the area or other parts of the Moraine Park campus.

Students and staff are asked to avoid the impacted area.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense

Green and Gold Game Day Live - Opening Chat