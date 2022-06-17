FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 2:51 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirm that the gas leak is under control.

According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, residents who were evacuated can return to their homes.

The leak occurred on Ray Street between Merrill and Ledgeview.

Original Story: Gas leak causes evacuations in Fond du Lac

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 1:59 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, there is an active gas leak in the area of Ray Street between Merrill and Ledgeview.

Officials say that evacuations are taking place and ask that you avoid the area.

Alliant Energy is on-scene and is working to stop the leak.

