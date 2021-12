KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak has closed both directions of WIS 55 in Kaukauna.

According to officials, both directions of WIS 55 in Kaukauna are closed. The closure is expected to last over two hours.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says that the 900 block of Lawe Street is closed for a gas leak.

The incident reportedly happened around 9:50 a.m. The closure is from Delanglade Street to Taylor Street.

No further information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.