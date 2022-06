CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Clintonville Police Department, there is a gas leak that is causing multiple residences to be evacuated.

At this time, the area and homes of North 12th Street, West 13th Street, West 14th Street, and Torrey Street are currently being evacuated.

According to the statement, the evacuation will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Officers are also asking people to avoid the area.

Local 5 will provide more details when they are released.